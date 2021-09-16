Auto (AUTO) Price Reaches $1,230.31 on Major Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. Auto has a total market cap of $65.21 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $1,230.31 or 0.02564280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00141628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00804235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

