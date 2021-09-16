AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.82 and last traded at C$43.44. Approximately 144,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 164,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.41.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upgraded AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.47.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

