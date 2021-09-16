Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,960 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,411 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $286.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

