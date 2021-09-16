AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Up 5.1%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.13 and last traded at $116.09. Approximately 21,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 886,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

