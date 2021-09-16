AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,567.06.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO traded up $11.37 on Thursday, reaching $1,608.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,835. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,594.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,477.95.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

