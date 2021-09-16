Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $65.13 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.35 billion and approximately $2.65 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $65.13 or 0.00135985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.85 or 0.00548833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

