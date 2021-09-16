AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.07.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.
In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE AVB traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.63. 10,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.00 and its 200-day moving average is $207.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
