AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,448,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 83,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 175,585 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.63. 10,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.00 and its 200-day moving average is $207.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

