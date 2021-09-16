Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Director Buys $158,150.00 in Stock

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

