Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Avaya has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

