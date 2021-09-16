Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $416.59

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.59 ($5.44) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.54). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 15,815 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.89 million and a PE ratio of 56.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 416.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 373.89.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

