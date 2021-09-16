Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAR. Barclays reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $97.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.