Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,390,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $29,319,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 292.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 80,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KEY stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

