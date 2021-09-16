Aviva PLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,284,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Digital by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Western Digital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

