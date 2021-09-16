Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $316.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $318.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

