Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $868,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $445.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

