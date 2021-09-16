Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $101.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

