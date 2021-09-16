Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $207.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.