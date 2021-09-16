Aviva PLC Purchases 1,510 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

ULTA stock opened at $375.93 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.