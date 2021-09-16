Aviva PLC Purchases 9,808 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $76,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

