Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $209.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $23,030,536. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

