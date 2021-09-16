Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $290.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.