Aviva PLC Sells 1,592 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CarMax by 47.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after buying an additional 334,396 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $31,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $26,532,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

