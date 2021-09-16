Aviva PLC Sells 6,151 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $505.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

