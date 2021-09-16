AVT (AVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, AVT has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AVT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVT has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00141524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.83 or 0.00800842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046326 BTC.

AVT Coin Profile

AVT (AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

