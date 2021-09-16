AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVVH stock opened at 0.05 on Thursday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.03.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
