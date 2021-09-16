AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVVH stock opened at 0.05 on Thursday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.03.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

