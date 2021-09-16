Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $170.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $170.40 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $110.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $626.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $627.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $683.10 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $691.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $49.20 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.44.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

