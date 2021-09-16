Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0423 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Axe has a market capitalization of $222,732.93 and approximately $69,737.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.06 or 0.00894860 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.