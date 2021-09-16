Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the August 15th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

MYAGF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 62,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,317. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

