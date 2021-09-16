Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.39. 278,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of C$911.53 million and a P/E ratio of -770.83. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$2.27 and a twelve month high of C$11.85.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

