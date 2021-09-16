Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF)’s stock price traded down 17.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 41,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ayala Land in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ayala Land alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and planned communities; and sells override units.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.