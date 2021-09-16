Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Cap of $924,309.01

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $924,309.01 and $49,452.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00175847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.81 or 0.07523122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,546.35 or 1.00312997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.00872604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

