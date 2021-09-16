Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €165.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €165.00 ($194.12) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WCH. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €153.36 ($180.43).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €155.65 ($183.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of €136.06 and a 200-day moving average of €129.70. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12-month high of €158.05 ($185.94).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.