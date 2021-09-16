Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for about 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.83% of Baidu worth $1,936,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,533,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 16.6% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 604,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,215,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average of $195.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.24 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

