Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $303.24

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.24 ($3.96) and traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.59). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 275.40 ($3.60), with a volume of 784,470 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Numis Securities raised their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.