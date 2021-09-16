Balkrishan Kalra Sells 5,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE G traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.97. 626,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 423,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Genpact by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genpact by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 421,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,151,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

