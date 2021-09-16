Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,726 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4,794.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 98,577 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDP opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

