bAlpha Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $77.43 or 0.00161771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $231,855.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00140970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00800898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046580 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

