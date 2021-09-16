Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in August

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the August 15th total of 491,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.1 days.

Shares of BBAJF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

