Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,630 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 531,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,462,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $340.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

