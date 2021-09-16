Bank of America Downgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Underperform

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.93.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock opened at $160.61 on Thursday. Lear has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,692,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.