Bank of America Lowers Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to Neutral

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of FSR opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,020,000 after buying an additional 7,551,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after buying an additional 3,101,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after buying an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

