Bank of America Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Underperform

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $138.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

VC opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 82.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 178.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $6,137,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

