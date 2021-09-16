Bansi Nagji Sells 29,788 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 29,788 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,341,353.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 1,883,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,331. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.19. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoodRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at about $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $64,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.