Bao Finance Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $14.01 million and $248,217.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00120610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00175310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.97 or 0.07377732 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,689.79 or 0.99757779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.31 or 0.00847839 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.