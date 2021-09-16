Barclays Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.10 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €14.10 ($16.59) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBE. UBS Group set a €12.65 ($14.88) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.42 ($14.61).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

