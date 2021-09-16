Barclays Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $260.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $266.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.91.

NYSE STZ opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,431,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

