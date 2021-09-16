Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DRXGF remained flat at $$6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

