Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DRXGF remained flat at $$6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $6.15.
About Drax Group
