Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Shares Up 41.6%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) shares shot up 41.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Barco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

Barco NV engages in the design and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Enterprise and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment is responsible for the delivery of projection, lighting, LED and software solutions for professional markets such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail and advertising.

