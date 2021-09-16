Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading Down 5.6%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 54,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,512,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BARK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. started coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bark & Co stock. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

