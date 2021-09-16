Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.65. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 231 shares.

Specifically, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 27,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,421 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $563.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 184,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 360,095 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

